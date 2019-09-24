ESMO and Apogenix Collaborate on 'Recurrent Glioblastoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities' Colloquium

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will be supporting a colloquium titled "Recurrent Glioblastoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities" at this year's ESMO Congress, held from September 27 to October 1 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. The chairs and speakers - all international experts in the glioblastoma field - will discuss the current standard of care for recurrent glioblastoma, novel treatment approaches, the role and biological mechanisms of the CD95/CD95 ligand (Fas/Fas ligand) pathway, as well as the rationale and clinical results of CD95 ligand/Fas ligand inhibition.

The colloquium will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm in Hall 3, Salamanca Auditorium.

Session chairs are:

- Emilie Le Rhun, M.D., Senior Neuro-Oncologist at the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Lille, France

- Prof. Matthias Preusser, M.D., Head of the Division of Oncology at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria

Speakers further include:

- Prof. Michael Weller, M.D., Director of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland

- Prof. Wolfgang Wick, M.D., Medical Director and Chairman of the Neurology Clinic at the Heidelberg University Hospital, Germany

About Apogenix

Apogenix is a private company developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates targets different tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily-dependent signaling pathways, thereby restoring the immune response against tumors. Checkpoint inhibitor asunercept, the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, is in late-stage clinical development with PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Based on its proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands), Apogenix develops CD40, CD27, GITR, HVEM, and 4-1BB receptor agonists for cancer immunotherapy. The TRAIL receptor agonist program was outlicensed to AbbVie. AbbVie has initiated a phase I trial with TRAIL receptor agonist ABBV-621 in patients suffering from solid tumors, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, or acute myeloid leukemia.

About Asunercept

Apogenix' lead immuno-oncology candidate asunercept is a fully human fusion protein that consists of the extracellular domain of the CD95 receptor and the Fc domain of an IgG1 antibody. It is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Asunercept was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of glioblastoma and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in both the EU and the US and PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Asunercept is exclusively licensed to CANbridge Life Sciences under a development and commercialization license covering China, Macao, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

