Allied Minds has announced the sale of its stake in HawkEye 360 for $65.6m to Advance Publications, a US family office. The transaction is expected to complete in Q419, subject to shareholder approval (shareholders representing 58% of shares have indicated they will vote in favour). HawkEye 360 announced its $70m Series B funding round in August 2019, backed by Airbus and Esri, at a pre-money valuation of $200m. The Advance offer has been struck at a c 13% discount to the fully diluted valuation of this last funding round, delivering a 5.6x ROI and IRR of 96%. The company expects to retain 50% of the proceeds with 50% (c 11p per share, pps) returned to shareholders via a special dividend or share buyback.

