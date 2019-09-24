Visiongain Releases the Global Electric Bike Market Report with Regional and National Level Analysis

Electric Bike Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product Type (Conventional Electric Bike and AWD Electric Bike), by Propulsion Type (Pedal Assisted and Throttle Assisted), by Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, Li-ion battery and Others) AND Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
Battery-powered vehicles are a growing alternative to traditional gasoline, diesel, and alternative fuel. Opinions vary on whether this technology is a completely viable alternative to traditional vehicles; they are considered a threat by some and a promise by others. Widespread innovation and technological advances are producing technologies and practices that could affect decisive, revolutionary, and potentially disruptive opportunities across the transportation industry. The emergence of Electric Bikes and increasing research and development spending on the development of Electric Bikes has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The Electric Bike market is expected to flourish during next few years because of increasing consumer demand and acceptance of Electric Bike is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report Highlights
• 188 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in Electric Bike Market
• Accell Group N.V
• Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd
• Yadea Group Holdings Ltd
• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Motorrad International)
• Greenwit Technologies Inc
• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
• Merida Industry Co., Ltd
• Pon Holdings BV (Derby Cycle Holding GmbH)
• Global Electric Bike Industry Analysis and Outlook From 2019-2029
• Electric Bike Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Product Type
• Conventional Electric Bike Forecast 2019-2029
• AWD Electric Bike Forecast 2019-2029
• Electric Bike Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Propulsion Type
• Pedal Assisted Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Throttle Assisted Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Regional and Leading National Electric Bike Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029
• North America Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• US Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of North America Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• France Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019- 2029
• The Netherlands Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• China Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• The Middle East and Africa Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• GCC Countries Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Latin America Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Latin America Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Electric Bike Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Battery Type
• Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Li-ion battery Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Battery Types Electric Bike Market Forecast 2019 - 2029
Companies covered in the report include:
Accell Fitness North America
Accell Group N.V
Accentry Retail
Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd
AllCell Technologies LLC
ALUCA
Amperex Technology
Antec
ASP Group Distribution
Atala
Automobile Group Co.
Batavus
Baumker & Co.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
Beeline Bikes
BH Bikes
Bianchi Bisiklet
Bionx International Corporation
Bmelectric Bikes
BMW
BOXX Corp.
Brasseur
Cannondale
Comet S.L.
Currie Technologies
Daimler AG
Delfast
Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
Dowi
eMotorWerks
Enel X
Fritzmeier
Fuji-ta Bicycle Co.,Ltd.
General Motors
Ghost Mountain bikes
Giant Electric Vehicle (Kunshan) Co.
Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
GM
Gogoro, Inc.
Grab Holding
Great Wall Motor
Green Energy Motors Corp.
Greenwit Technologies Inc.
Guangzhou
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd
Hero Cycles
Hitachi Automotive
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
In2Cycling
Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd
Julius Holz GmbH & Co Kg
Kalkhoff
Klever Mobility
KTM AG
Lacasdail Holdings
Lapierre
Leader 96
LG Chem
Lightning Motors
Loncin Motor Co Ltd.
M1 Sporttechnik
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Mahindra Electric Mobility
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.
Mahindra Group
MAN
Mercier
Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH
Merida Benelux B.V.
Merida Bicycles (China) Co., Ltd.
Merida Bicycles LTD.
Merida Bikes Swe, S.A
Merida Czech S.R.O.
Merida industry Co. Ltd.
Merida Polska SP. ZO.O
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Mitsui
ModiForce
Neoplan
Ninebot Limited
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Ofo
Panasonic Corporation
Panther International
Pedego Electric Bikes
Peugeot Motorcycles
Phylion
Pon Holdings BV
Prodeco Technologies Llc
Raleigh Canada
Raleigh Cycle
Raul Hellberg
Regal Talent Holdings Limited
Robotics Plus
Sanyang Industry Company Limited
Seattle Bike Supply (SBS)
SenseTime Group Limited
SoftBank
Sparta
Specialised Bicycles
Sundiro Honda Motorcycle
Thai Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd
Toyota Motor Corporation
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Tunturi Fitness B.V.
Ture Vantage Global Limited
Van Nicholas
Vartex
Velosophy.
Volkswagen
Webena Sport
Winora Group
Wuxi Dongshi Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd.
Xiaomi
Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
Yadea Group Management Holdings Limited
Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America
Yamaha Motor Powered Products Co., Ltd.
Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Yamaha Motor Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Yamaha Motorcycle Sales Japan Co., Ltd.
Yanmar Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Qjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd.
Zhejiang Yadea
Zoomcar
Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft eG (ZEG)
List of Other Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Bicycle Committee for Standardisation of the China National Bicycle Association
Government of China
Government of Maharashtra
International Energy Agency
National Health Service (NHS)
UK Office for Low Emissions
Union of Concerned Scientist
World Health Organisation (WHO)
