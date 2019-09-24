Objectway at #79 in the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings by IDC Financial Insights

The company rose five positions in the most authoritative top 100 list of global providers of financial technology

MILAN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leading provider in the Digital Wealth, Investment & Asset Management sector, announced they have ranked #79 on the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings.

This is the fifth consecutive year Objectway have appeared on this prestigious list.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorises and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovative and integrate cutting edge technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Being featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings represents committment to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for their customers.

"Having improved our ranking by five positions in the IDC top 100 testifies how our growth strategy is effectively working," commented Luigi Marciano, Objectway CEO and Founder.

"Our combination of financial expertise and technology patterns with a deep understanding of the market's specific business needs brings to the market the credibility of an established player and the innovation of a dynamic fintech."

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," stated Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC Fintech Rankings, now in its 16th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2019 winners."