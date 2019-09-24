

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks struggled for direction before finishing on a mixed note Tuesday as dismal business activity readings in Europe deepened fears of a looming recession and investors awaited fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade standoff.



Chinese stocks advanced on renewed optimism that policymakers will step up efforts to stabilize economic growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 8.26 points, or 0.28 percent, to finish at 2,985.34 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.22 percent at 26,281.



Japanese ended on a flat note as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average ended marginally higher at 22,098.84 while the broader Topix index closed 0.42 percent higher at 1,622.94, a five-month high.



Investors shrugged off survey results from IHS Markit showing that Japan's private sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in September as manufacturing activity contracted further amid rising external headwinds.



Tech stocks surged, with Advantest climbing 1.8 percent and Tokyo Electron adding 1.2 percent. Exporters Panasonic, Honda Motor and Canon dropped 1-2 percent as the dollar held little changed against the yen.



Market heavyweight SoftBank gave up 1.8 percent and Fast Retailing declined 1.2 percent. Nissan Motor shed 1 percent as the carmaker and its former chief executive Carlos Ghosn agreed to pay a combined $16 million to settle U.S. fraud charges.



Oriental Land rose over 3 percent on news the Tokyo Disney Resort operator would raise theme park admission fees from Oct. 1.



Australian markets ended flat with a negative bias, with financials and gold miners surging while lower copper prices weighed on the mining sector.



Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac rose between 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent ahead of a speech by RBA Governor Philip Lowe due later in the day.



Gold miner Newcrest rallied 2 percent and Northern Star jumped 3 percent after gold prices rose to a more than two-week high overnight on the back of recession fears.



Mining heavyweight BHP dropped 1 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group lost 2.7 percent.



Seoul stocks gained ground for the 13th day running as investors looked forward to the next round of U.S.-China trade talks, set to resume in couple of weeks. The benchmark Kospi inched up 9.34 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,101.04.



Hyundai Motor gained 0.8 percent and Hyundai Mobis climbed 3.2 percent on news they will form a $4 billion joint venture to develop a self-driving platform with Aptiv.



New Zealand shares fluctuated before finishing slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 14.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 10,858.71.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly lower after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. farm states and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX