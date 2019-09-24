Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for six instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of September 25, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME/Symbols NEW LONG NAME/Symbols ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61HV81 MINI L SONO AVA 1 MINI L SONOS AVA 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61JJ02 MINI L SONO AVA 2 MINI L SONOS AVA 2 ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61HB85 MINI S SONO AVA 1 MINI S SONOS AVA 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG61J677 MINI S SONO AVA 2 MINI S SONOS AVA 2 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.