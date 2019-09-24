

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit narrowed in August, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Public sector net borrowing excluding banks was GBP 6.4 billion, compared to a GBP 6.9 billion deficit seen in the same period last year.



In the current financial year-to-date period, borrowing totaled GBP 31.2 billion, which was GBP 6.8 billion more than in the same period of 2018.



At the end of August, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks increased to GBP 1.77 trillion or 80.9 percent of GDP.



Central government net cash requirement came in at GBP 18.1 billion in the current financial year-to-date, which was GBP 13.7 billion more than in the same period last year.



