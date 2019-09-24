CaliWood Pictures: Composer Aaron Zigman to Write Score for "A Nice Girl Like You"

Joined by Tricia Halloran on debut film from CaliWood Pictures

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Critically acclaimed film composer Aaron Zigman has been tapped to score the upcoming romantic comedy feature A Nice Girl Like You, starring award-winning actress Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, Truth or Dare).

Zigman is a classically trained musician and conductor who's behind the score of some of Hollywood's top-grossing romantic films such as The Notebook, Sex and the City: The Movie and the sequel Sex and the City 2, The Proposal, The Ugly Truth and The Other Woman.

Tricia Halloran has been tapped as music supervisor. Halloran's most recent credits include NOS4A2, Dead To Me, New Amsterdam, The X-Files and Fargo. Recent film credits include Tully by director Jason Reitman.

A Nice Girl Like You is directed by Chris & Nick Riedell with a screenplay by Andrea Marcellus based on the memoir Pornology by Ayn Carrillo-Gailey. A Nice Girl Like You is the first film by CaliWood Pictures. More information can be found on the website at www.ANiceGirlLikeYouMovie.com.

About CaliWood Pictures:

CaliWood Pictures is a newly formed media company founded by award-winning producers and investors Jina Panebianco, John Straley, Wesley Sierk and Mike Reiser who met through highly successful past independent film and TV collaborations. Their aim is to create high-quality independent films, driven by creators with original voices, unique storytelling and compelling characters.

###

Media Contacts

Anna Izenman & Erika Taylor Montgomery

Three Girls Media Inc.

408-218-2391

Anna@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

Erika@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

SOURCE: CaliWood Pictures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560809/Composer-Aaron-Zigman-to-Write-Score-for-A-Nice-Girl-Like-You