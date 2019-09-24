

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday as data showed the country's business confidence picked up slightly after a five-month decline.



The ifo business confidence index climbed to 94.6 in September from 94.3 in August. Economists had forecast a score of 94.5.



Business confidence improved on a better assessment of the current situation, while expectations for coming months worsened again.



The benchmark DAX was little changed at 12,341 after tumbling 1 percent on Monday.



TUI Group shares rose around 2 percent. The travel and tourism company reiterated its fiscal year 2019 underlying EBITA guidance, saying the summer 2019 season is closing out in line with expectations.



Biotechnology major Evotec soared 6.4 percent after it entered into a drug discovery deal with Japan's Takeda.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks struggled for direction before finishing on a mixed note on fears of a looming recession, while U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open.



