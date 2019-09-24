

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday after a measure of German business confidence picked up slightly in September, helping ease investor worries about slowing economic growth.



Meanwhile, investors shrugged off survey results from the statistical office Insee showing that France's manufacturing sentiment weakened in September.



The manufacturing confidence index fell slightly to 102 from revised 103 in August. The score came in line with expectations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,639 after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.



Saint-Gobain shares declined half a percent. The company said it had signed the pledge of the Global Compact 'Business ambition for 1.5°C', committing itself to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050 in line with 1.5°C scenarios.



Elsewhere, Asian stocks struggled for direction before finishing on a mixed note on fears of a looming recession, while U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open.



