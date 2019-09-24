AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 23/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18352951 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 21095 EQS News ID: 878791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 24, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)