Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANS2 ISIN: BMG475671050 Ticker-Symbol: 0M3 
Tradegate
23.09.19
15:51 Uhr
61,40 Euro
+0,30
+0,49 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,64
61,62
12:42
60,62
61,60
12:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD61,40+0,49 %