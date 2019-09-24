

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing announced that the Boeing Financial Assistance Fund, which was created to support the families of victims died in 737 Max crashes, has started operations, effective September 23.



The airplane maker has set aside $50 million for the fund for the 346 people who died in the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents. For each victim, the immediate financial assistance would come around $144,500.



Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros are the two administrators of the compensation fund, which has started accepting claims. The deadline is December 31 for submitting claims. The participation in the fund is purely voluntary, and the participants will not be required to waive or release the right to litigate. The company already is subject to many lawsuits from the affected families.



The $50-million fund is part of the company's $100 million pledge in July to families and communities affected by the crashes. The additional $50 million would be used to support education and economic empowerment in impacted communities. These needs would be addressed in partnerships with local governments and non-profit organizations.



Further, Boeing has raised more than $780,000 through its One Boeing Support Fund, a separate charitable fund that gives Boeing employees and retirees a way to contribute voluntarily.



The 737 MAX, which was Boeing's best-selling aircraft, has been grounded since March following the two deadly crashes within a short span of five months. The investigators are evaluating the airplane's safety as the company is taking drastic efforts to to safely return 737 MAX back to service.



Boeing last week said Administrator Steve Dickson spent time in the 737 MAX simulator and held discussions with Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX