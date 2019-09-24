Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---