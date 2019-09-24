

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan deepened fears of a recession.



Japanese manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in seven months in September, adding pressure on policymakers to step up stimulus.



Global benchmark Brent crude fell 1.1 percent to $64.06 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.95 percent at $58.09.



Still, oil prices remained at comparatively elevated levels for the year amid uncertainty around supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.



Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia has restored more than 75 percent of crude output lost after the attacks on its facilities and production would be normal by early next week.



Meanwhile, as Britain, France and Germany joined the United States in blaming Iran for attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to claims of responsibility by Yemeni rebels and said: 'If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery.'



