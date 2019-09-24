Anzeige
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 24

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePeter Dicks
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
b)LEI213800K1T8DHOPEWW568
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Share



GB0000684174
b)Nature of the transactionBuy
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.86525,000
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume
e)Date of the transaction2019-09-24
f)Place of the transactionGB

