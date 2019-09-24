Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 October 2019, to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 October 2019.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

24 September 2019