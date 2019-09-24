Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration
London, September 24
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 October 2019, to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 October 2019.
24 September 2019