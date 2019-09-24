Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
24.09.2019 | 12:52
(80 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 24

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 October 2019, to shareholders on the register on 4 October 2019. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 October 2019.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

24 September 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire