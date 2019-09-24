

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held largely steady on Tuesday, after having hit a more than two-week high in the previous session as weak economic data from the euro zone stoked global recession fears.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,521.80 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 6 at $1,526.80 the previous day. U.S. gold futures were down 0.15 percent at $1,529.15 per ounce.



The U.S. dollar is finding some support after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington in two weeks.



That said, a U.S.-China trade breakthrough seemed unlikely after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.



Meanwhile, the British Supreme Court ruled today that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, dealing him another heavy blow and thrusting the nation's politics into even deeper turmoil.



