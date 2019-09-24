The advent of permitting restrictions on wind power projects has opened the door for PV in the pending auction for renewable generation facilities with a capacity of more than 1 MW. Wind power dominates Polish clean energy and no solar projects were successful in last year's exercise.When Poland staged a renewable energy auction in November for facilities with a generation capacity of more than 1 MW, wind power projects took all the contracts, for final electricity prices ranging from PLN157.80-216.99/MWh ($39.60-54.46) To triumph, wind had only to undercut rival renewable solar, as had been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...