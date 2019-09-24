As a result of the planned non-cash contribution from the NTG companies into NeuroSearch A/S, NeuroSearch A/S will undergo substantial changes to the operations of the Issuer, ref. Rules for Issuers of shares, rule 2.8. If no changes are made to the timetable, the changes are expected to take effect in the Nasdaq systems as per 9 October 2019. The following changes are expected to be implemented: -- Change of the company's name from NeuroSearch A/S to NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S -- Change of symbol from NEUR to NTG -- Admission to trading of new shares -- Change of ICB classification (ICB) Implementation of the above is subject to the company's publication of notice of the result of the offering of new and existing shares. Announcement must be published no later than 7 October 2019 at 3 p.m. (CET). Furthermore, the implementation of the changes is conditional on the holding of an extraordinary general meeting of the company on 7 October 2019 and subsequent registration with the Danish Business Authority of the decisions taken at the general meeting, including the election of directors. It is a condition for the company to maintain its admission to trading that the company achieves a satisfactory number of investors and free float. Conditional trading of shares Pursuant section "Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by NeuroSearch A/S the Underwriting Agreement includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence trading in the company's shares will be conditional, until the company has published a notice stating whether the offering will be withdrawn. Trading in the company's shares will be suspended if the offering is not completed. All dealings in the Offer Shares prior to settlement of the Offering are for the account of and at the sole risk of the parties concerned, ref. section "Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus. The company must publish a notice no later than 11 October 2019 that the Offering will be finalized and that there is no longer any risk that the Offering will be withdrawn. ISIN: DK0061141215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NeuroSearch -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: NTG Nordic Transport Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before expected changes: 1,227,697 shares (DKK 24,553,940) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected volume after completion of the Awaits the result of the Offering offering: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face Value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Segment: Mid CAP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Turnover: EUR 1,500,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Number of 250 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name/Symbol NEUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name / Symbol NTG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged Orderbook ID: 3476 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP /14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ICB classification Industry Code 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- Expected ICB classification (as per 9 October 2019) Industry Code 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=739534