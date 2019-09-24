ForgeRock, Inc.: ForgeRock to Demonstrate the Future of Digital Identity; Unveils Speakers for London Summit

Digital Transformation Leaders and Practitioners to Gather in Central London - October 8 and 9

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019



Identity Live brings together hundreds of business leaders and identity management professionals to advance winning strategies to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The event spans two days:

October 8 - this is for business leaders and Identity practitioners, and features presentations from ForgeRock executives and customers. ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch and the product leadership team will discuss the future of digital identity and share the ForgeRock product roadmap. A number of exciting customer presentations can be found here (https://events.forgerock.com/profile/web/index.cfm?PKwebID=0x3706eb61&varPage=agenda). The venue for this day is Glaziers Hall (https://www.glaziershall.co.uk/).

- this is for business leaders and Identity practitioners, and features presentations from ForgeRock executives and customers. ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch and the product leadership team will discuss the future of digital identity and share the ForgeRock product roadmap. A number of exciting customer presentations can be found here (https://events.forgerock.com/profile/web/index.cfm?PKwebID=0x3706eb61&varPage=agenda). The venue for this day is Glaziers Hall (https://www.glaziershall.co.uk/). October 9 - Known as the "UnSummit," day two is designed for identity and IT practitioners to participate in smaller technical deep dives where attendees decide the topics of focus. The second day venue is etc.Venues (https://www.etcvenues.co.uk/venues/monument).

A number of ForgeRock partners will sponsor and attend the event, including Accenture, Amido, Deloitte, IC Consult, IT Smart Systems, IS4U, KCOM, PWC, Tech Dataand many vendors from the ForgeRock Trust Network.

Sophie Lawson, ForgeRock's Vice President of Marketing for EMEA, said, "Identity Live delivers the best of our industry has to offer, with customer presentations from leading global brands and valuable content from ForgeRock. As companies are looking to modernise their identity infrastructures, embrace the cloud according to their business requirements, and deliver best-in-class customer experiences, ForgeRock stands prepared to lead."

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock is a leading provider of modern, simple and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions that help customers deepen their relationships with their consumers and improve the productivity and connectivity of their employees and partners. ForgeRock serves more than a thousand brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.comor follow ForgeRock on social media:

FacebookForgeRock |Twitter@ForgeRock | LinkedInForgeRock |

Copyright ©2019. ForgeRock is a registered trademark of ForgeRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Dave De Jear

ForgeRock Communications

dave.dejear@forgerock.com