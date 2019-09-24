

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence fell in September after rising in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 94.6 in September from 95.6 in August. In July, the confidence index was 95.1.



The business confidence index decreased to 92.9 in September from 93.6 in the preceding month.



The industrial sentiment index was 90.3 in September, where it has been since June.



The measure of confidence in construction was 101.8 in September, same as in the preceding month, while that in trade fell to 95.1 from 96.0.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 103.3 in September from 105.1 in the prior month.



