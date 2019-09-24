

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $565.23 million, or $22.59 per share. This compares with $400.28 million, or $15.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AutoZone Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $524.25 million or $20.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $21.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.99 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $524.25 Mln. vs. $493.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $20.95 vs. $18.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $21.80 -Revenue (Q4): $3.99 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



