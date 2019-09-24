Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 24
24 September 2019
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
For further information, please contact:
Limitless Earth plc +44 7780 700 091
Guido Contesso www.limitlessearthplc.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com
Jo Turner/Tony Rawlinson
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 20 7469 0930
Broker www.pcorpfin.com
Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow
About Limitless Earth plc
Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.