Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
24.09.2019 | 13:28
(49 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM

Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 24

24 September 2019

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Limitless Earth plc +44 7780 700 091
Guido Contesso www.limitlessearthplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com
Jo Turner/Tony Rawlinson

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 20 7469 0930
Broker www.pcorpfin.com
Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.


© 2019 PR Newswire