Soricimed Biopharma: Soricimed Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing for First Cohort in Investigator-Initiated Phase 1b Clinical trial of SOR-C13

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing first-in-class, targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") has completed enrolment and begun dosing the first cohort of three late-stage pancreatic cancer patients in its investigator-initiated trial of Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13.

This trial was launched last month by Principal Investigator, Siqing Fu, MD PhD, a member of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at MDACC, one of the world's most respected cancer research centers. The trial is building on the safety and anticancer activity of SOR-C13 observed in Soricimed's multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with late-stage solid tumor cancer. Conventional RECIST/iRECIST tumor assessment will be augmented with Image Analysis Group's advanced imaging, machine learning and radiomics, which will measure tumor microenvironment characteristics to more accurately predict treatment effects.

"We are encouraged with the speed at which we have been able to complete recruitment of the first cohort for the dose-escalation part of this trial," stated Dr. Fu. We are excited to expand our data at higher dose levels in patients with pancreatic cancer, a cancer that is very difficult to treat, and to further confirm the early efficacy results seen in Soricimed's Phase 1 clinical trial."

"We are thrilled that the dosing of the first patient cohort is underway in this investigator-initiated Phase 1b trial," commented Robert Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Soricimed. "This marks a significant step forward as we continue to work with MDACC to realize our mission of developing first-in-class targeted cancer therapies."

The objectives of this Phase 1b investigator-initiated trial are to refine dosing and further explore safety and efficacy of SOR-C13 in late-stage solid tumor cancer. To learn more about the clinical trial visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03784677

About SOR-C13: SOR-C13 is a selective inhibitor of TRPV6, a calcium oncochannel over-expressed by solid tumor cancers. SOR-C13 binds with high affinity and selectivity and disrupts the function of TRPV6. TRPV6 plays a central role in a biochemical cascade that results in the upregulation of an array of pro-cancerous genes and is considered to be an important target for novel anticancer therapy. SOR-C13 is the first highly specific TRPV6 inhibitor to be identified and taken into clinical development.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.: Soricimed is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its unique peptides as first-in-class targeted cancer treatments. Soricimed's lead drug candidate, SOR-C13, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, with indications of efficacy in a Phase 1 human clinical trial. SOR-C13 was granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information please visit, www.soricimed.com.

