MC2 Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on novel PAD Technology-based topical therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking marketing approval for Wynzora Cream (calcipotriene 0.005% and betamethasone dipropionate 0.064%) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Using its proprietary PAD Technology platform, MC2 Therapeutics developed Wynzora Cream, a PAD Cream incorporating a fixed dose combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, to address a substantiated unmet need among patients with plaque psoriasis who are seeking a topical therapy that is convenient to use as part of their daily routine without compromising efficacy and safety. In a head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trial, Wynzora Cream has demonstrated statistically significant greater efficacy and superior treatment convenience compared to its vehicle and Taclonex Topical Suspension.

"We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone in our efforts to introduce a new treatment experience to patients," says Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2 Therapeutics A/S. "When we several years ago decided to improve the well-established combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate by formulating them in a PAD Cream we knew that we were setting a very high bar in our ambition to respond to the needs of patients. With Wynzora Cream we believe that we have responded beyond expectations setting a new standard in daily routines for patients suffering from plaque psoriasis."

MC2 Therapeutics is also using its PAD Technology-based formulations for other anti-inflammatory drug candidates in relevant indications such as atopic dermatitis, uremic pruritus and dry eye. The Company is also planning to launch an innovative new line of PAD Cream-based consumer healthcare products designed for dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

"Patients with chronic inflammatory skin conditions and sensitive skin are also in need of moisturizers, barrier creams, sanitizers, sunscreens, creams for itchy skin etc. Our ambition is to make the new PAD experience available to all people with sensitive skin or chronic inflammatory conditions," Lange said. "PAD Technology enables us to make PAD Creams with multifold less surfactants compared to conventional creams and lotions thereby optimizing tolerability on sensitive skin

About Wynzora Cream

Wynzora Cream is the first cream-based fixed dose combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis. Wynzora Cream is based on PAD Technology, which uniquely enables stability of both calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate in a convenient aqueous formulation. In a Phase 3 trial conducted at multiple US sites, Wynzora Cream demonstrated a statistically significant greater efficacy compared to Taclonex Topical Suspension for all endpoints related to physician global assessment (PGA) and PASI. Patients reported superior treatment convenience of Wynzora Cream over Taclonex Topical Suspension, and no adverse reaction was reported in more than 1% of patients treated with Wynzora Cream. The unique combination of favorable safety profile, significant clinical efficacy and high convenience of Wynzora Cream holds promise to increase treatment adherence and overall patient satisfaction in topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in the real-world setting.

About MC2 Therapeutics

MC2 Therapeutics is a privately held pharmaceutical company focused on topical therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions. Using its proprietary PAD Technology a unique oil-in-water dispersion MC2 Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of novel innovative topical therapies designed for unique patient experiences.

