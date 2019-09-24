Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Supply Chain ("ASSC") subsidiary recently began providing credit analysis reports on Jiangyin Longding Decoration Materials Company Ltd. (http://www.longding.cn/) ("LDM") and Jiangyin Golden Bridge Chemical Company Ltd. (http://www.jygb.com/) ("GBC") and their clients and suppliers to help qualify them for loans and credit from ASSC's lending partners.

LDM and GBC are important participants in Jiangyin's reputable supply-chain industry, combining to provide metal, rubber, plastic, and other chemical based materials to thousands of supply-chain clients domestically and internationally. Shortly after the introduction of LDM and GBC to the ASSC supply-chain ecosystem, Jiangyin Xinjian Micro Credit Ltd. ("Xinjian Micro Credit") provided the first short-term loans to a handful of LDM and GBC clients, based on the results of credit analysis reports provided by ASSC on the clients.

"These first credit transactions facilitated by ASSC mark an important step toward the validation of the company's business model," commented Haiqing Li, CEO of ASSC. "There is a significant opportunity to cater to the unique financing needs of supply-chain participants throughout China. We launched ASSC earlier this year to use proprietary technology and a comprehensive service offering to bring together pivotal supply-chain players, banks and other lenders to meet those needs. These first loans by Xinjian Micro Credit provide evidence that the concept is beginning to gain traction with lenders," concluded Mr. Li.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

