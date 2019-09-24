Synthesio, an Ipsos company: Synthesio Brings BI-Style Reporting to Social & Consumer Intelligence

In the second major joint innovation, Synthesio & Ipsos deliver their next-generation Social & Consumer Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio, the company behind the leading global Social Media Intelligence Suite, is excited to announce the latest version of its flagship Social Listening Platform, providing a brand new way to analyze social & online data. The new Synthesio experience takes the best of Business Intelligence (BI) technology, and includes it directly in the Synthesio platform, providing customers with rich analytics and user customization, all while remaining intuitive and user-friendly.

"Having already collaborated with Ipsos on a major release in July - AI-powered trend detection & insights called Signals - we knew the potential was there to produce another great innovation. We continued our work to bring our customers a new version of our Social Media Intelligence platform that empowers our customers to dig deep into AI-surfaced findings, through rich visualizations, customization, and an incredibly simple user experience."

-Loic Moisand, Founder & CEO, Synthesio

The new Synthesio experience changes the way you analyze social & online data. Through new chart types, filters, page layouts, and navigation, users can slice-and-dice data with BI-style power, but without the complexity. In essence, we have created a next-generation user experience that allows anyone using it to feel like an expert. There is no need to leave the platform for additional data manipulation, though it's still an option.

"For the past ten years, Social Listening Platforms have been focused on online data collection. And many platforms require endless clicks to find answers to tough business questions. As the volume of data increases, our users have come to expect more - more powerful analytics and more flexibility. By bringing BI-style reporting to our Social & Consumer Intelligence Platform, we have addressed a major gap in the market. We have created a substantially better way for our customers to understand the stories behind their data."

-Julien Plée, Chief Technology Officer, Synthesio

Re-thinking the Synthesio platform was the second major project in a series of upcoming innovations. Synthesio & Ipsos will continue to bring new products and features to market as a result of significant financial investments in R&D staff, data sources, integrations, AI, image & video analysis, sentiment analysis, and user experience. The focus remains on helping brands understand online conversations and the consumers authoring them, by using AI and a platform that empowers human intelligence and analysis.

The new experience beta release is available now for Synthesio customers. For new customers, the Synthesio platform will be tailored to your needs during the onboarding process, based on experience-level, social maturity-level, use-cases, and industry. Learn more at synthesio.com/experience .