The innovation and portfolio extension of sleep and loungewear products is driving growth in the global market. Many vendors are offering sleepwear and loungewear products that focuses on fabric innovation to provide cool, washable silk, and Pima cotton collections. The innovation and portfolio extension of sleep and loungewear products will attract customers, which in turn, will drive the market growth.

As per Technavio, the increase in strategic advertising and promotional activities by vendors, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Increase in strategic advertising and promotional activities by vendors

The increase in strategic advertising and promotional activities by vendors is positively impacting the global sleepwear and loungewear market. These strategic promotional activities increase sales and encourage further investments from the vendors. The innovation and portfolio extension of sleep and loungewear products coupled with enhanced strategic advertising and promotional activities by vendors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increase in strategic advertising and promotional activities by vendors, the expansion of online and offline distribution networks and the increase in availability of luxury sleepwear and loungewear products are some other major factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global sleepwear and loungewear market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (sleepwear and loungewear) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance and register the highest incremental growth due to the growing e-commerce market in the region.

