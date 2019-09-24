STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) has issued subordinated Tier 2 bonds of SEK 100 million with maturity in September 2029 and first possible call in September 2024. The bonds carry a floating rate of 3-month Stibor + 4.65 percent per annum. The issue received strong interest from Nordic institutional investors and enable continued strong profitable growth and will further optimise the capital structure of the company.

Carnegie Investment Bank acted as bookrunner in the transaction and Roschier Advokatbyrå acted as legal advisor.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication on 24 September 2019 at 14.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its Ecommerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-has-successfully-issued-subordinated-tier-2-bonds-of-sek-100-million,c2916574

The following files are available for download: