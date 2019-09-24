Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on the benefits of leveraging pricing strategies for businesses. This article highlights the real power of leveraging pricing strategies for businesses.

For over 15 years, Infiniti Researchhas been offering actionable insights and real-time data through various statistical and scientific methods to help numerous companies stay on top of their game. The September-edition of this newsletter contains a storyboard series on the business benefits of having a sound pricing strategy. It also unleashes the real power of leveraging pricing strategies for businesses.

With a multitude of choices available for customers, setting the right price has become vital for businesses to drive sales. Also, constantly monitoring competitors' pricing strategies can help businesses to strengthen their brand value and save money in the long-run. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, will help you understand all you need to know about choosing the right pricing strategy.

Pricing Strategies: A Storyboard Series

#1: Adopting Healthcare Pricing Strategies: What to Keep in Mind

With economic and demographic characteristics affecting the healthcare needs of customers, healthcare companies are under the need to devise sound pricing strategies to retain customers, cover costs, and make profits. Also, gathering real-time insights on price trends in the market and competitor strategies are becoming vital for healthcare providers. This is where the real power of leveraging a competitive pricing strategy comes into play. However, there are certain factors to consider during a competitive pricing analysis. This blog explores those factors in detail.

#2: Why your product pricing strategy needs an update?

In today's competitive marketplace, traditional pricing strategies and models can no longer help businesses. While setting prices for the product, businesses must take into consideration various factors such as competitors' pricing models, the market value of the product, and demand patterns. So, constantly revamping pricing strategies is becoming vital to sustaining a leading edge in the market. To help you out, our experts have highlighted four reasons why businesses must leverage new pricing strategies.

#3: Pricing a new product Right pricing strategies to follow

Selecting the right pricing strategy often seems to be challenging for businesses. This is because businesses must price products such that it covers the production cost, attracts new customers, and offers suitable profits. So, to help you out, our experts have unveiled some of the key product pricing strategies that can be used while setting the price for a new product.

