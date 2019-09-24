Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2N4CA) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in Red Cloud's 8th Annual Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase.

The event is taking place on September 26, 2019 at the Omni King Edward Hotel, in Toronto, Ontario. Red Cloud expects to connect 60~ mining companies with 400+ potential investors and mining executives. Alistair Ross, Rockcliff's CEO will present at 3PM at this event.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with approximately $25.9 million in cash, a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is continuing the permitting process for its 100% owned Tower copper project which it expects to be completed by Q4 2019. The permit process would allow the Company to develop the property using ramp access and to extract a bulk sample for test purposes. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

Facebook: Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Contact information:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Alistair Ross

President & CEO

Cell: (705) 507-4251

aross@rockcliffmetals.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

CEO

Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231

cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48039