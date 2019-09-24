Hawkeye Systems, Inc.: Hawkeye Systems Up-Lists and Begins Trading on the OTCQB

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:HWKE), a next-generation imaging technology company, today announced that its stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully up-listing from the OTC Pink Market.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Multiple reporting standards also give OTCQB companies the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing investors with a premium market for their securities.

The OTCQB platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security. Greater visibility is also found through a large network of data distributors and media partners which ensures that trade data, news and disclosures are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors.

The OTCQB platform also offers better trading since investors get an exchange-comparable experience with convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor who normally require a minimum QB status, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted transparency.

Corby Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Hawkeye Systems, commented, "We have recently hit a number of important milestones for Hawkeye Systems as we begin to execute on our business plan. Today's announcement of our up-listing to the OTCQB is another important step for us which helps to expand the audience of investors that can invest in the Company. We are dedicated to taking the necessary steps to drive shareholder value for our investors."

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic. Hawkeye: See It, Analyze It, Prevent It®.

For more information about Hawkeye Systems, visit HawkeyeSystemsInc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1 (800) 531-8799

Website: www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Media:

p212-999-5585

Hawkeye@5wpr.com

Investors:

IR@hawkeyesystemsinc.com

SOURCE: Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560660/Hawkeye-Systems-Up-Lists-and-Begins-Trading-on-the-OTCQB