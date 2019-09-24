

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for September and the reactions to that by the investors might be the focus on Tuesday. The S&P HPI and FHFA Housing Price Index are also important for the day.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 78.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 26.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended the session mixed on Monday. While the Dow inched up 14.92 points or 0.1 percent to 26,949.99, the Nasdaq slipped 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.29 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,991.78.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 5.4 percent.



S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI for July will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for July will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus if for an increase of 0.2 percent, unchanged from the prior month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 133.0, slightly lower than 135.1 in the prior month.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is minus 1, while it was positive 1 last month.



Two year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished on a mixed note on Tuesday. Chinese stocks advanced. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 8.26 points, or 0.28 percent, to finish at 2,985.34 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.22 percent at 26,281.



Japanese ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average ended marginally higher at 22,098.84 while the broader Topix index closed 0.42 percent higher at 1,622.94, a five-month high.



Australian markets ended flat with a negative bias.



European shares are trading mostly higher. The CAC 40 Index of France are gaining 13.32 points or 0.24 percent, the German DAX is adding 1.87 points or 0.04 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 17.48 points or 0.24 percent. The Swiss Market Index progressing 3.05 points or 0.03 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.15 percent.



