KLDera, Microsoft Arabia Collaborate to Launch Online Training Solutions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / ?KLDera, the company behind the online training center maraam.io and Microsoft Arabia announced today the commencement of a cooperation arrangement as part of the "Microsoft Partners" program which will allow KLDera to offer its products and online training services through Microsoft's sales channels and representatives.

The program will enable KLDera to access a wider client base of government institutions and private sector players in the Middle East and offer its customized online training services which will enable organizations to meet their training needs in a cost-effective manner.

KLDera enables organizations to utilize content, methodology and technology that is suitable for the culture of each organization in a customized manner. The company also assists with implementing strategy for each enterprise, helping to adopt a culture of continuous online training and enabling employees to acquire necessary practical skills and complete courses in partnership with KLDera's academic partners.

Specialized Areas

"It is a pleasure to work with Microsoft Arabia and conclude this cooperation agreement," said the founder of KLDera, Monaji Zamakhchary, adding that "we will work closely with Microsoft to serve trainees in a way that adds to their skills, and makes the online training experience more engaging and interactive to ultimately support organizations to meet their objectives."

According to Zamakhchary, KLDera is benefiting from Microsoft Arabia's commitment to provide the best training solutions to its customers.

Eng. Thamer Alharbi, President of Microsoft Arabia, stated that "joint cooperation program with local and regional companies indicates Microsoft's commitment to support its partners and customers in the Middle East." Moreover, Alharbi expressed his pleasure about the agreement with KLDera which will allows Microsoft representatives and employees to offer its services and high-quality online solutions in a way that enable our customers to receive online training in a global manner that fits with local need."

Azure Program

KLDera started a partnership with Microsoft in Azure Co-Sell Ready program. The program was initiated in 2016, to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support to the partners of Microsoft.

The program has helped companies grow their business through Microsoft's global sales force, with partners benefiting from Microsoft software and tools to help mutual customers to accelerate and optimize their migration to Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Azure is a trusted partner in the enterprise as it aligns companies' go-to-market trends. To be eligible, businesses must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance commitment, and pass technology and sales assessments.

The program helped partners, in just the first six months, to close over $1 billion in annual contract value for Azure partners, created $6 billion in Azure partner pipeline opportunity, and generated more than 4,500 deals.

CONTACT:

Koumiko France

917-773-8409

Koumiko@KFranceInsight.com

SOURCE: KLDera

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560790/KLDera-Microsoft-Arabia-Collaborate-to-Launch-Online-Training-Solutions