

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics is set to launch retail sales of its much-awaited Galaxy Fold smartphone that doubles up as a tablet, on September 27 across the U.S. The device, with a 5G-ready option in select countries, is said to be priced at $1,980.



The company had earlier postponed the retail launch date of its first-of-its-kind foldable mobile device indefinitely from April 26 after concerns of the fold breaking.



The smartphone will be available at select AT&T stores, select Best Buy stores and Samsung Experience Store retail locations. Best Buy and Samsung Experiences Stores will also offer the Unlocked by Samsung versions of the device.



The Galaxy Fold is available in premium, monochromatic colors of Space Silver and Cosmos Black.



When closed, the user can access all of the apps comfortably in one hand on the 4.6' HD+ Super AMOLED cover display. When opened, one can multitask, watch videos, play games, and more on a tablet-sized 7.3' QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display. The display is made of a revolutionary polymer material layered for slim flexibility.



According to the company, the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed. The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.



The hinge on the Galaxy Fold delivers symmetrical movement that gently locks in place and it intuitively folds like a book. The hinges are tested for up to 200,000 folds.



The foldable device is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.84 Ghz running the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.



It comes with 12GB RAM for intensive multitasking, from gaming to streaming, and even live broadcasting all at once, 512GB internal storage for ample space for your apps and media and six pro-grade cameras to capture stunning photos and videos.



It also comes with a dual battery with 4380mAh (typical) capacity that uses and recharges both cells to prevent overcharging and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.



The Galaxy Fold was made available on September 6 in South Korea, to be followed on later dates in select countries including France, Germany, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S.



