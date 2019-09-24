Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) announces that its exploration activities on the recently 100% optioned Buck gold/silver property are continuing in preparation for drilling. Drilling will commence upon receipt of a drill permit (for which an application has already been made).

The Buck property is located approximately 15 km south of Houston B.C. and has excellent road access enabling year-round exploration. Historical exploration includes drilling, ground and airborne geophysics, soil and rock chip grid sampling. San Marco's geologists have compiled all available data, generated a 3-D model of historical drill assays, re-logged what little drill core is available and completed a reinterpretation of exploration potential.

San Marco believes that mineralized drill core from previous exploration activities of others, indicates a breccia/diatreme (pipe) complex, which appears to be geologically similar to many multi-million ounce gold deposits worldwide. (See the corporate presentation on San Marco's website for details.).

Compelling exploration features on the Buck property include:

Surface gold/silver mineralization footprint 800m X 600m, open in all directions.

Mineralized breccia from surface to 250m (vertical) and open in depth. This is confirmed in the area where reasonable drill core was retrieved and re-logged.

All historical drill holes have strong to significant gold/silver mineralization, the majority of which end in mineralization.

Additional exploration targets exist on the ~15,000-ha property.

Excellent road access allows for year-round exploration.

Bob Willis, San Marco's Executive Director, states: "Acquisition of the Buck gold/silver project gives our exploration team an excellent opportunity to quickly create shareholder value through an aggressive drill program. Initial drilling, designed around our breccia/diatreme model, will step out from areas where we were able to retrieve historical drill core and identify long intercepts of mineralized breccia. Thanks to the efforts of previous explorers, none of whom focused on a breccia/diatreme model, we already know the main target area at Buck has the scale to accommodate a large gold resource. But we're equally interested in the target because it's still open in most directions and in Buck's broader potential because there are other areas that present good, and untested, targets when viewed using the new breccia/diatreme model."

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is its recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that may have large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

For further information, contact:



Robert Willis, P. Eng.

Executive Director

info@sanmarcocorp.com

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by San Marco's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying such technical information by reviewing the assay reports provided to San Marco by its independent testing laboratory.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of San Marco Resources Inc. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. San Marco's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

