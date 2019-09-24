Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2019) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) recently located tungsten mineralization in a new target area at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in Newfoundland. The property is located in east-central Newfoundland, with a paved road transecting the property. Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property including the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Great Atlantic" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The 2019 program focused on the central - northern regions of the South Quarry Property, exploring for new zones of tungsten mineralization. The program consisted of focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling and ground magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical surveys. Tungsten mineralization (scheelite) was located during the program within a new target area in the northern region of the property, northeast of the South Quarry, which was recently expanded from 1,350 to 1,925 hectares. Scheelite-bearing quartz-dominant veins were located within bedrock at a historic trench/stripped area in this new target area.

Bedrock grab samples were collected from this site which will be submitted to a certified laboratory for tungsten analysis. During 2015, Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization in veins, in rubble, and bedrock at the two quarries, including eleven rubble grab samples which exceeded 5% tungsten oxide. A 20 centimetre long channel sample along a 15 centimetre wide vein in the small quarry returned 2.96% tungsten oxide, while a grab sample from a 0.25 meter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% tungsten oxide, which was verified by a qualified person.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Martin and myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company."

Great Atlantic is focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. The company continues to grow utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GreatAtlanticResources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GreatAtlanticResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48076