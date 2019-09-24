MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, September 24
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
PDMR Notification
24 September 2019
Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philipp Joeinig
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Chairman of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Volume
Price
1,200,000
390.3 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 September 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
