MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

PDMR Notification

24 September 2019

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Philipp Joeinig 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman of the Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 390.3 pence 1,200,000 d) Aggregated Volume



Price

1,200,000





390.3 pence e) Date of the transaction 23 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs +44 (0)131 459 8018