Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Berlin
24.09.19
16:00 Uhr
4,540 Euro
+0,095
+2,14 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
24.09.2019 | 15:25
(95 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 24

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

PDMR Notification

24 September 2019

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhilipp Joeinig
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Chairman of the Company
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition i.e. the purchase of ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
390.3 pence1,200,000
d)Aggregated Volume

Price
1,200,000


390.3 pence
e)Date of the transaction23 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs +44 (0)131 459 8018


© 2019 PR Newswire