Paula Arenas, Rubén Blades, Andrés Calamaro, Fonseca, Luis Fonsi, Rosalía, Alejandro Sanz, Ximena Sariñana, Tony Succar, and Sebastián Yatra vie for Album Of The Year

The Latin Academy welcomes Aitana, Burning Caravan, Cami, Fer Casillas, Chipi Chacón, Elsa y Elmar, Greeicy, Juan Ingaramo, Paulo Londra, and Nella as Best New Artist nominees

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the preeminent international honor celebrating excellence in Latin music and the only peer-presented Latin music accolade. The Album Of The Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists including Paula Arenas (Visceral), Rubén Blades (Paraíso Road Gang), Andrés Calamaro (Cargar La Suerte), Fonseca (Agustín), Luis Fonsi (Vida), Rosalía (El Mal Querer), Alejandro Sanz (ELDISCO), Ximena Sariñana (¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas?), Tony Succar (Mas De Mi), and Sebastián Yatra (Fantasía

"The Latin Recording Academy is privileged to see so many talented and diverse artists join the milestone 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards season," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. "Since our inception, our international membership continues to be our driving force in the pursuit of excellence. Whether they are a sound engineer, a performer, a songwriter, or a music arranger-regardless of their gender, age, national identity, or musical genre-the nominees are the product of a voting process where every vote counts. Latin music continues to grow internationally and we're excited to celebrate the music that unites us all."

The Latin GRAMMY Awards are voted on by The Latin Recording Academy's international membership body of music creators, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, musicians, producers, and mixing and studio engineers. This year's nominees were selected from approximately 15,500 submissions across 50 categories, and reflect a diverse range of established artists and newcomers who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019).

The final round of voting to determine Latin GRAMMY winners will begin Oct. 3. Winners will be revealed by The Latin Recording Academy on Nov. 14 at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards' Premiere and telecast ceremonies. The telecast will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the Univision Network from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Following is a list of the nominations in some of the 50 categories. They feature an array of musical genres, as well as some of the most prominent names and brightest newcomers in Latin music. For the complete list of nominees, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Record Of The Year:

"Parecen Viernes" Marc Anthony

"Verdades Afiladas" Andrés Calamaro

"Ahí Ahí" Vicente García

"Kitipun" Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

"Querer Mejor" Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

"La Plata" Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

"Aute Couture" Rosalía

"Mi Persona Favorita" Alejandro Sanz Camila Cabello

"No Tengo Nada" Alejandro Sanz

"Cobarde" Ximena Sariñana

Song Of The Year:

"Calma" Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

"Desconstrução" Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

"El País" Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

"Kitipun" Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

"Mi Persona Favorita" Camila Cabello Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz Camila Cabello)

"No Tengo Nada" Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Quédate" Kany García Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García Tommy Torres)

"Querer Mejor" Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

"Un Año" Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

"Ven" Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Pop Song:

"Bailar" Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

"Buena Para Nada" Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"Mi Persona Favorita" Camila Cabello Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz Camila Cabello)

"Pienso En Tu Mirá" Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

"Ven" Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

"Tenemos Que Hablar" Bad Bunny

"Calma (Remix)" Pedro Capó Farruko

"Pa' Olvidarte (Remix)" ChocQuibtown, Zion Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

"Con Calma" Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

"Otro Trago" Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses Anitta

X 100PRE Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento De La Ghetto

19 - Feid

Sueños - Sech

Best Urban Song:

"Baila Baila Baila" Ozuna Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

"Caliente" J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)

"Con Altura" J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

"Otro Trago" Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

"Pa' Olvidarte" René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Latinoamericana Alex Anwandter

Discutible - Babasónicos

Bach - Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego Marilina Bertoldi

Norma Mon Laferte

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) Andrés Cepeda

Vereda Tropical Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

Lo Nuestro Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through Cuban Music - Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son Septeto Acarey

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica Albita

Contra El Viento Kany García

Amor Presente Leonel García

Algo Ritmos Kevin Johansen

Intuición Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Mi Persona Preferida El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía... Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca Vicente Fernández

Indestructible Flor De Toloache

Ahora - Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

Por Más - Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad Calibre 50

Percepción - Intocable

Amo - La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video:

"Anatomía De Un Éxodo" Mastodonte

"Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón" Astor Piazzolla

"Hotel De Los Encuentros" Draco Rosa

"Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" Alejandro Sanz

"Déjame Quererte" Carlos Vives

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers, and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

