Global Ibuprofen Market Size to Reach 45,233 MT by 2022, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for ibuprofen is currently estimated to be 44,347 MT and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2 percent, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. Ibuprofen prices have increased by 22 percent from 2017, due to increase in raw material costs, with the prices for Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) increasing by 11 percent.

The top 6 players in the market, namely, Shasun, Shandong Xinhua, Granules Biocause, IOLCP, BASF, and SI Group hold almost 80-85 percent of the Ibuprofen supply in the market. Shasun is the market leader with approximately 16 percent of the global production, however, IOLCP has the highest installed capacity. Meanwhile, Granules Biocause has 100 percent utilization of Ibuprofen production capacity, followed by Shasun with 96 percent.

The most common forms of Ibuprofen are granules, salt, powder, and amines. The top consumers of Ibuprofen include Pfizer, BASF, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Pharmed, Dr. Reddy's, Kentam and Ortho McNeil Pharmaceuticals, with the majority of Ibuprofen consumers operating at a global level, or based in the U.S., or in India.

IBB is the major raw material for manufacturing Ibuprofen and accounts for around 25 percent of the raw material cost, with sodium dichromate accounting for 17 percent of costs and aluminum chloride accounting for 16 percent. Major players in the IBB market are Vinati Organics, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, and SI Group.

The past two years have witnessed a price hike in the costs of sodium metal, IBB and Ibuprofen.

Most of the MNC chemical groups increase their chemical prices once in 5-7 years, stating an increase in the cost of manufacturing and an increase in the price of raw material.

Vinati Organics leads the raw material supply globally for IBB and is planning to invest in Isobutylacetophenone or IBAP, an advanced intermediate of Ibuprofen which could be used as an alternative to IBB by manufacturers.

BASF is planning to expand its capacity for Ibuprofen at its Ludwigshafen, Germany and Texas U.S., sites with a total investment of $227.6 million , and the German plant is expected to be operational by 2021.

and Texas U.S., sites with a total investment of , and the German plant is expected to be operational by 2021. Key suppliers of sodium metal are Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial Co. Ltd, MSSA S.A.S and Nipon Soda , serving industries of agriculture, green energies, automotive and housing, textile and paper in addition to chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

, serving industries of agriculture, green energies, automotive and housing, textile and paper in addition to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Prices of Ibuprofen in India tend to be higher per kg as compared to Ibuprofen China prices, based on previous year trends.

Major end-use of isobutyl benzene is Ibuprofen and the other industry in which it is used is perfumery, however, perfumery does not contribute to significant demand for it. Apart from sodium metal, toluene, propylene, potassium carbonate and methanol are the other raw materials for isobutyl benzene.

