Smart packaging is still evolving, but we cannot completely ignore its importance. Agile businesses are looking at packaging as a possible holistic solution to transform the way they deliver, sell, and use products. Innovative smart packaging applications are being embraced by market leaders across industries who are trying to leverage the benefits of smart packaging solutions to enhance their operations and at the same time provide an unparalleled customer experience.

Inventory and lifecycle management

Smart packaging provides solutions to common supply chain challenges including sourcing raw materials from suppliers, managing the supply chain, and delivering products to customers. With smart packaging solutions, companies can track and trace the exact product location in the production and distribution cycle in real-time. It also offers benefits including agility, quality and safety, and sustainability.

Protection against internal and external threats

Packaging of a product often acts as a valuable layer of defense against both internal and external threats affecting product integrity. In the food retail industry alone, close to 30% of food products are known to be discarded due to spoilage. Smart packaging solutions can help to avoid such counterfeits and combat excessive losses for companies. By using advanced technologies such as blockchain, brands can create a secure, unalterable record of a product's origin and its path to market.

Enhance user experience

Brands can enhance user satisfaction by using engaging, efficient, or informative product packaging as well as by providing valuable consumer insights to brand owners and retailers. Companies can earn greater brand loyalty by using innovations in smart packaging to lure more customers. In fact, some top brands are even using technologies such as AR-based apps to transform the customer experience through packaging.

