Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Goes Live with Intellect's Digital Transaction Banking

iGTB solution key to the digital transformation of ADIB's end-to-end transaction banking services, empowering the bank to provide convenient, rapid and more operationally efficient services

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, the fastest growing B2B Fintech product company with CAGR of 21% over three years, has announced the successful go-live of its Digital Transaction Banking platform "ADIB Direct" from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). The new digital cash platform integrates a suite of banking solutions into a single, streamlined interface that includes account services, payments, collections and receivables, liquidity management services and the mobile, tablet and iWatch interface. ADIB customers can benefit from one central view of ADIB's wide range of new banking features, and improved functionality to manage their finances locally and internationally.

Haytham Elmaayergi, Global Head of Transaction Banking at ADIB, said: "it is now more imperative than ever to incorporate the best possible digital solutions available in the market to serve our customers. ADIB Direct responds to this demand for convenient and cost-effective access to banking services. The award-winning platform allows businesses from SMEs to large corporations to efficiently manage their cash, liquidity, trade finance and foreign exchange needs on 24x7 and from their own desk. We are happy to partner with iGTB on this."

Manish Maakan, CEO, iGTB, said:

"We are delighted to be part of the ADIB's ADIBinYourOffice digital transformation journey, especially given the Middle East's strong position as a hub for global trade. Our unwavering design-driven culture puts banks and businesses at the centre of everything we do. This not only creates desire and establishes trust with banks, but also results in a distinct advantage for them.

ADIB is currently implementing a digital transformation strategy to boost the bank's productivity and enhance the customer experience and has received numerous awards for its digital offerings in recent months including best Islamic digital bank and best online cash management in Mena region by Global Finance.

