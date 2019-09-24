Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics engagement for a leading equipment manufacturing company.This success story investigates the factors that hindered the client's ability to achieve enterprise-wide supply chain visibility and sheds light on how supply chain analytics solutions helped the client to achieve over $5 million in annual savings. It also offers valuable insights into the business benefits of leveraging supply chain analytics and explains how a supply chain analytics framework can help address the challenges faced by equipment manufacturers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005723/en/

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutionsto learn how natural language processing and data querying tools can help you analyze supply chain data.

In today's data-intensive era, where businesses are pressurized to make data-driven decisions, analyzing supply chain data is crucial not only to stay in business but grow your business as well. Leveraging advanced supply chain analytics solutions can help businesses to improve supply chain planning, reduce inventory costs, and improve the accuracy of forecasts. We use best-in-class processes, cutting-edge tools, and our deep domain supply chain analytics expertise to help businesses transform their supply chain into a world-class organization that's tailored for success.

The Business Challenge

Manufacturing industry players face several challenges owing to the sky-rocketing costs and growing competitive pressures. Factors such as these have prompted leading players to address such issues by leveraging advanced analytics solutions. The client- a leading equipment manufacturer based out of North America approached Quantzig as they wanted to leverage supply chain analytics to achieve better visibility and control over the supply chain and logistics operations across all locations and build capabilities to identify savings opportunities. The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Lack of an enterprise-wide supply chain program

Inability to adhere to target response time

Lack of a supply chain analytics framework

"Our portfolio of customizable supply chain analytics solutions help businesses to improve supply chain planning, reduce inventory costs,improve demand planning, and the capacity planning process," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain better clarity and in-depth insights on supply chain analytics use cases.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The equipment manufacturing firm collaborated with Quantzig to design an agile supply chain analytics framework to gain better visibility into core supply chain processes. Our supply chain analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach that focused on leveraging supply chain analytics solutions to optimize the client's current supply chain and logistics processes.

The supply chain analytics solutions also empowered the client to:

Reduce delivery costs

Optimize core supply chain operations to ensure profitable outcomes

Gain better visibility into supply chain processes

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and discover why you should be leveraging machine learning and advanced algorithms to streamline your supply chain processes.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions offered predictive insights on

Analyzing inventory investments

Streamlining supply chain processes

Our advanced supply chain analytics solutions can help you redesign your logistics and supply chain operations by offering accurate insights into multiple factors that affect supply chain efficiency. Learn more about the factors impacting the growth of manufacturing firms.

Recent Success Stories:

Accelerating Pharma Growth Through Geographic Customer Segmentation A Case Study By Quantzig

Big Data Analytics Framework Empowered an Oil and Gas Company to Reduce Operational Costs by 37% Through Continuous Process Improvements

Retail Analytics Helped a Belgium Based Retail Company to Analyze Customer Behavior and Drive CX

You might also be interested in our FREE upcoming webinar on 'Optimizing Manufacturing Operations Using Advanced Analytics and Simulations.' Register now! http://bit.ly/2k15DC5

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005723/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us