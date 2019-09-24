Markray Corporation (RVBR) Announces 91.5% Share Reduction Completed to Retire 517,133,405 Shares Back to Treasury

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Markray Corporation has completed the share reduction of 91.5% of its issued and outstanding shares by cancelling and retiring 517,133,405 shares back to its Treasury. This was done to position the company for the significant growth that is anticipated to be coming into the company to bring a greater valuation to the company and its shareholders.

Our share structure has been updated on OTC Markets. The new issued and outstanding shares are 50,276,488 shares and the float is 36,625,476 shares. The current authorized shares are in the process of being reduced.

The company is in the process of updating its financials and disclosures with OTC Markets to become current to position the company for its upcoming symbol, name, and cusip number changes. Further updates of the growth coming into the company and its financials will be released in the near future.

About Markray Corporation

Markray Corporation is a development stage holding company targeting diversity and increased shareholder value through a series of acquisitions and mergers. It and its subsidiaries hold the intellectual property and technical expertise in plasma technology for the development and distribution of a wide variety of disruptive and novel technologies that will create a new industrial revolution in market sectors including, but not limited to agriculture and food security, animal husbandry, health and medicine, energy saving and energy production, pollution control and decontamination, materials production, land, sea and air transportation, communications technology and space travel and exploration. Subsidiaries of Markray Corporation are partnering with some of the largest corporations around the world to inject the new scientific understanding and advanced solutions into existing technologies, manufacturing facilities and production lines. The corporation has a roadmap for global expansion, including international research and development and the creation of industrial zones specifically for raw materials production on every continent. It is expected that Markray Corporation and its subsidiaries will become household names in the very near future, as their technical know-how transforms many of our every-day points of reference from our homes and vehicles to our communications, food, and healthcare.

