

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, two top executives of Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) were charged by prosecutors' office of Braunschweig in connection with the emissions scandal. The company's Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, CEO Herbert Diess, and former CEO Martin Winterkorn were charged with market manipulation. As per the prosecutors, the accused failed to properly disclose the financial impacts of the scandal to investors.



However, Volkswagen rejected the allegations as groundless, and said it will convene a meeting to discuss future steps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX