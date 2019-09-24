Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Strengthens Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Matthew Cook and Dr. Leonid Macheret

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has appointed Matthew Cook, MD, and Dr. Leonid Macheret to its Medical Advisory Board.

Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, "We are honored that Dr. Cook and Dr. Macheret have joined our Medical Advisory Board team. Their expertise and commitment to providing better outcomes for patients everywhere will further strengthen our ability to build our core healthcare and medical services businesses. We look forward to working closely with them to advance and launch new planned initiatives for both our business divisions."

Dr. Matthew Cook is the founder of BioReset Medical Corporation (www.bioresetmedical.com) and as acting President, operates a Regenerative Medicine and Pain Medicine practice that offers leading edge non-surgical solutions in orthopedic medicine, sports medicine, regenerative pain medicine, and stem cell medicine. Dr. Cook is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 20 years of experience in medical practice.

Dr. Cook's early career as an anesthesiologist and medical director of an outpatient surgery center that specializes in sports medicine and orthopedic procedures provided invaluable training in the skills needed to become a leader in the emerging fields of musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging, nerve hydrodissection, and stem cell medicine.

Dr. Leonid Macheret is the Medical Director of Partners In Wellness, Inc., a unique, healthcare environment combining holistic healing with today's conventional, medical practices. Partners In Wellness (www.partnersinwellnessinc.com) specializes in treating chronic illness and pain, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), nutrition, and non-surgical joint regeneration. Dr. Macheret was recently a featured speaker at the 11th A4M Thailand Symposium, the premier anti-aging event in Asia.

Dr. Macheret graduated from the Moscow Institute of Medicine and Dentistry in 1977. He chose to pursue life-long interests of integrating conventional medical technology with holistic healing modalities. He has studied many alternative healing methodologies on an international and domestic level. He has made his dream of creating an accessible, holistic urgent care center, come true. His life-long journey is to learn and obtain the skills to work with the laws of interconnectedness within the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual faculties, as they relate to the human body and wellness.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPINK:FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary line of nutraceutical products. EBO2, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, is the provider of 'EBO2', is a modern high volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of 5-7 liters of blood with medical ozone, the unit allows extracorporeal blood and oxygenation and ozone exposure and blood filtration via the filter in a unique way by using the integrated diffusing membranes within the filter fibers to trap lipids and proteins which are in excess in the venous blood supply. The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy performed today.

For additional information regarding Full Alliance Group, visit, www.fullalliance.com.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Dave Donlin

Email: Info@TheCervelleGroup.com

Phone: (407) 490-6635

Web: www.StockInvestorDaily.com

Visit: www.fullalliance.com

Contact: ir@fullalliance.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560805/Full-Alliance-Group-Strengthens-Medical-Advisory-Board-with-Appointment-of-Dr-Matthew-Cook-and-Dr-Leonid-Macheret