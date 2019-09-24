

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of 16 young climate change activists from different parts of the world, led by the iconic Greta Thunberg, filed a legal complaint at the United Nations against five countries for their failure to fight global warming.



The petitioners complained to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child against Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey.



The petition says that despite knowing about the risks of climate change for decades, the governments of these countries are failing to curb emissions, while continuing to promote fossil fuels.



The respondents, which are regional leaders and G20 members, have been accused of failing to uphold their obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, signed 30 years ago.



The petition calls on states to immediately take binding international cooperative action to limit global warming to the levels identified by science. It is directed at the biggest climate polluters among the 45 signatories to the Convention.



The Committee, which is made up of 18 independent child rights experts, will determine if the complaint is admissible and if so, will gather responses from the countries named in it. The Committee will then make recommendations to those nations.



The youth petitioners are between the ages of 8 and 17, hailing from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Palau, Marshall Islands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, and the United States.



They include Greta Thunberg, a Swedish student climate activist, who sparked a global youth climate action movement through her 'Fridays for Future' school strikes in 2018. Greta is joined by Alexandria Villaseñor, an American activist who co-founded the U.S. Youth Climate Strike. Inspired by Greta, she conducted her own Friday climate protests outside the United Nations headquarters in New York.



In a highly emotional speech that shook the conscience of the world at the beginning of the UN's Climate Action Summit on Monday, Thunberg criticized world leaders, telling them that they are failing in their fight against climate change. She repeatedly fired the question 'How dare you?' at Heads of State and Government.



'You are failing us, But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you, and if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you,' she told the gathering of dozens of world leaders, business leaders, and senior representatives from civil society from around the world.



They turned up to promise far-reaching steps to beat climate change, at the day-long event, held at the Organization's New York headquarters.



