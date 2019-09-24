

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence rose slightly in September, after declining in the previous few months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



The business confidence index edged up to -5.7 from -5.8 in August. In July, the reading was -5.



The index had been falling since April.



The business climate improved in the business services sector and in the building industry, while it weakened in manufacturing industry and trade, the bank said.



In manufacturing, morale deteriorated largely due to entrepreneurs assessment that stock levels are above average. In trade, the sentiment was hurt by a sharp weakening in demand forecasts.



