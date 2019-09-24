

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board's U.S. consumer confidence index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for an increase of 133.0, slightly lower than 135.1 in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 107.68 against the yen, 0.9893 against the franc, 1.0998 against the euro and 1.2483 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX